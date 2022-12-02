Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s stock price has collected 22.30% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/29/22 that China Eases Regulatory Restraints on Two Tech Platforms

Is It Worth Investing in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE :YMM) Right Now?

YMM currently public float of 921.27M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YMM was 5.59M shares.

YMM’s Market Performance

YMM stocks went up by 22.30% for the week, with a monthly jump of 73.12% and a quarterly performance of 16.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.09% for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 34.49% for YMM stocks with a simple moving average of 20.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YMM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YMM stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YMM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YMM in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $11 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YMM reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for YMM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 29th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Buy” to YMM, setting the target price at $19.50 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

YMM Trading at 38.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YMM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.36%, as shares surge +79.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YMM rose by +22.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. saw 1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YMM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-82.00 for the present operating margin

+45.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stands at -78.47. Equity return is now at value -3.40, with -3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.57.