Here’s Our Rant About Toast Inc. (TOST)

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) went down by -0.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.40. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/11/22 that ‘Toast Is On Fire’ as Management Lifts Outlook. The Stock Is Higher.

Is It Worth Investing in Toast Inc. (NYSE :TOST) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Toast Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $25.22, which is $6.76 above the current price. TOST currently public float of 308.82M and currently shorts hold a 4.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TOST was 5.98M shares.

TOST’s Market Performance

TOST stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.67% and a quarterly performance of -1.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.86% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.23% for TOST stocks with a simple moving average of 2.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $24, previously predicting the price at $22. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to TOST, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -3.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.87. In addition, Toast Inc. saw -47.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, who sale 4,576,879 shares at the price of $18.01 back on Nov 23. After this action, Bessemer Venture Partners IX L now owns 0 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $82,429,591 using the latest closing price.

Bessemer Venture Partners IX L, the 10% Owner of Toast Inc., sale 460,000 shares at $18.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Bessemer Venture Partners IX L is holding 0 shares at $8,321,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.08 for the present operating margin

+18.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -28.56. Equity return is now at value -15.50, with -10.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.