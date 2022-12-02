Here’s Our Rant About Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) went up by 0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.10. The company’s stock price has collected 3.75% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/27/22 that Rain, Wind Slow Otherwise Smooth Thanksgiving Travel

Is It Worth Investing in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE :LUV) Right Now?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LUV is at 1.07.

LUV currently public float of 591.67M and currently shorts hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LUV was 5.75M shares.

LUV’s Market Performance

LUV stocks went up by 3.75% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.50% and a quarterly performance of 9.42%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.80%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Southwest Airlines Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.28% for LUV stocks with a simple moving average of 0.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LUV reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for LUV stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to LUV, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

LUV Trading at 14.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +9.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV rose by +3.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.25. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co. saw -6.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from MONTFORD JOHN T, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $38.87 back on Nov 10. After this action, MONTFORD JOHN T now owns 21,046 shares of Southwest Airlines Co., valued at $87,458 using the latest closing price.

MONTFORD JOHN T, the Director of Southwest Airlines Co., sale 2,300 shares at $45.70 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that MONTFORD JOHN T is holding 23,296 shares at $105,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.82 for the present operating margin

+7.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co. stands at +6.19. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.97.