Here’s Our Rant About Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) went up by 4.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.65. The company’s stock price has collected 11.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ATEC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ATEC is at 1.44. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Alphatec Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.23, which is $5.49 above the current price. ATEC currently public float of 68.08M and currently shorts hold a 7.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATEC was 745.09K shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stocks went up by 11.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.19% and a quarterly performance of 41.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for Alphatec Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.15% for ATEC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $12 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATEC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ATEC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATEC, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

ATEC Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.31%, as shares surge +14.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.82. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc. saw -6.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Sponsel David, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $9.25 back on Nov 07. After this action, Sponsel David now owns 566,690 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc., valued at $92,500 using the latest closing price.

Mowry David H, the Director of Alphatec Holdings Inc., sale 4,370 shares at $7.85 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Mowry David H is holding 91,973 shares at $34,304 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-44.76 for the present operating margin

+53.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc. stands at -59.34. Equity return is now at value -575.40, with -29.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.