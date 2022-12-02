Here’s How Your Trade Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) Aggressively Right Now

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) went down by -7.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.97. The company’s stock price has collected 2.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE :SID) Right Now?

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.32 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SID is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.48, which is $1.11 above the current price. SID currently public float of 716.32M and currently shorts hold a 1.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SID was 4.52M shares.

SID’s Market Performance

SID stocks went up by 2.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.02% and a quarterly performance of 6.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.13% for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.01% for SID stocks with a simple moving average of -21.07% for the last 200 days.

SID Trading at 8.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +17.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SID rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.76. In addition, Companhia Siderurgica Nacional saw -35.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.24 for the present operating margin

+45.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional stands at +25.59. Equity return is now at value 11.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.