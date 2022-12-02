eBay Inc. (EBAY) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) went down by -0.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/03/22 that EBay Stock Rallies on Strong Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ :EBAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.28.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $46.98, which is $1.8 above the current price. EBAY currently public float of 541.55M and currently shorts hold a 3.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EBAY was 6.11M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

EBAY stocks went down by -0.15% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.44% and a quarterly performance of 0.87%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for eBay Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.33% for EBAY stocks with a simple moving average of -3.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $44 based on the research report published on November 15th of the current year 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to EBAY, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on June 28th of the current year.

EBAY Trading at 11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares surge +18.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.06. In addition, eBay Inc. saw -32.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Doerger Brian J., who sale 9,542 shares at the price of $44.12 back on Nov 10. After this action, Doerger Brian J. now owns 0 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $420,983 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 4,311 shares at $41.89 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 9,542 shares at $180,601 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.