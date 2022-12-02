Eargo Inc. (EAR) Just Got Our Attention

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) went down by -5.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.55. The company’s stock price has collected 20.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ :EAR) Right Now?

EAR currently public float of 34.07M and currently shorts hold a 7.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EAR was 1.28M shares.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

EAR’s Market Performance

EAR stocks went up by 20.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.79% and a quarterly performance of -66.41%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.91% for Eargo Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.27% for EAR stocks with a simple moving average of -70.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAR

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EAR reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for EAR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to EAR, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

EAR Trading at -19.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.32%, as shares surge +3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAR rose by +20.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5463. In addition, Eargo Inc. saw -88.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAR starting from Laponis Adam, who sale 687 shares at the price of $0.52 back on Nov 17. After this action, Laponis Adam now owns 59,227 shares of Eargo Inc., valued at $357 using the latest closing price.

Gormsen Christian, the President and CEO of Eargo Inc., sale 2,113 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Gormsen Christian is holding 123,755 shares at $1,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-487.85 for the present operating margin

+12.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eargo Inc. stands at -491.11. Equity return is now at value -743.50, with -113.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.