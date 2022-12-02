Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE)?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) went down by -3.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.85. The company’s stock price has collected -4.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/26/22 that Faraday Future Secures Financing, Strikes Deal With Shareholder

Is It Worth Investing in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ :FFIE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $10.00. FFIE currently public float of 241.04M and currently shorts hold a 20.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FFIE was 27.99M shares.

FFIE’s Market Performance

FFIE stocks went down by -4.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -42.36% and a quarterly performance of -70.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -95.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.04% for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.55% for FFIE stocks with a simple moving average of -88.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FFIE

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FFIE reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for FFIE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2021.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to FFIE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

FFIE Trading at -44.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FFIE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.60%, as shares sank -44.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -61.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FFIE fell by -4.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4618. In addition, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. saw -94.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FFIE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.07.