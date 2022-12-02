Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy BRF S.A. (BRFS)?

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) went down by -7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.49. The company’s stock price has collected -13.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. (NYSE :BRFS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRFS is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for BRF S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.62, which is $1.65 above the current price. BRFS currently public float of 722.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRFS was 3.69M shares.

BRFS’s Market Performance

BRFS stocks went down by -13.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.15% and a quarterly performance of -43.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.40% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.05% for BRF S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -20.75% for BRFS stocks with a simple moving average of -42.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRFS stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BRFS by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BRFS in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $2.50 based on the research report published on November 28th of the current year 2022.

BRFS Trading at -29.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -29.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -13.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0845. In addition, BRF S.A. saw -58.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. stands at +1.05. Equity return is now at value -11.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.