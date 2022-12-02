Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)?

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) went up by 8.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/22 that FDA Approves Bluebird’s Gene Therapy for Rare Blood Disease

Is It Worth Investing in bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ :BLUE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLUE is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for bluebird bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $7.33, which is -$0.92 below the current price. BLUE currently public float of 82.00M and currently shorts hold a 23.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLUE was 5.77M shares.

BLUE’s Market Performance

BLUE stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.84% and a quarterly performance of 16.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.33%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.87% for bluebird bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.19% for BLUE stocks with a simple moving average of 55.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLUE

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLUE reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for BLUE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 02nd, 2022.

BLUE Trading at 24.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +31.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLUE rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.26. In addition, bluebird bio Inc. saw -23.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLUE starting from Obenshain Andrew, who sale 1,263 shares at the price of $6.41 back on Nov 04. After this action, Obenshain Andrew now owns 245,868 shares of bluebird bio Inc., valued at $8,101 using the latest closing price.

Colvin Richard A, the Chief Medical Officer of bluebird bio Inc., sale 218 shares at $6.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Colvin Richard A is holding 74,788 shares at $1,398 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15322.36 for the present operating margin

-1000.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for bluebird bio Inc. stands at -15364.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.