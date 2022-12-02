Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Analog Devices Inc. (ADI)?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $188.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/22/22 that Analog Devices Stock Is Surging. Earnings, Forecast Were Strong.

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 47.49 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $192.07, which is $18.47 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 509.60M and currently shorts hold a 1.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 3.74M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went up by 1.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.51% and a quarterly performance of 13.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Analog Devices Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.16% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 9.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for ADI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $190 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $185. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 16th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ADI, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on October 24th of the current year.

ADI Trading at 14.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +21.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI rose by +1.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.06. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw -2.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from CHAMPY JAMES, who sale 5,547 shares at the price of $170.00 back on Nov 23. After this action, CHAMPY JAMES now owns 7,089 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $942,990 using the latest closing price.

DOLUCA TUNC, the Director of Analog Devices Inc., sale 1,700 shares at $170.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that DOLUCA TUNC is holding 68,157 shares at $289,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.37 for the present operating margin

+54.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +22.88. Equity return is now at value 7.40, with 5.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.