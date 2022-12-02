Can Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Remain Competitive?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) went down by -4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.98. The company’s stock price has collected 0.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :EXTR) Right Now?

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for EXTR is at 2.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Extreme Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $1.0 above the current price. EXTR currently public float of 128.40M and currently shorts hold a 6.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EXTR was 1.16M shares.

EXTR’s Market Performance

EXTR stocks went up by 0.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.53% and a quarterly performance of 40.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.74% for Extreme Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.74% for EXTR stocks with a simple moving average of 59.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXTR stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for EXTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EXTR in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $13.50 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXTR reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for EXTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

B. Riley FBR gave a rating of “Buy” to EXTR, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on July 15th of the previous year.

EXTR Trading at 24.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares surge +16.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +54.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXTR rose by +0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.88. In addition, Extreme Networks Inc. saw 27.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXTR starting from MEYERCORD EDWARD, who sale 94,498 shares at the price of $19.08 back on Nov 18. After this action, MEYERCORD EDWARD now owns 838,722 shares of Extreme Networks Inc., valued at $1,802,975 using the latest closing price.

HOLMGREN KATHLEEN M, the Director of Extreme Networks Inc., purchase 5,370 shares at $18.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that HOLMGREN KATHLEEN M is holding 201,034 shares at $100,056 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.57 for the present operating margin

+55.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extreme Networks Inc. stands at +3.98. Equity return is now at value 47.80, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.