Can CTO Realty Growth Inc. (CTO) Remain Competitive?

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE:CTO) went down by -9.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.07. The company’s stock price has collected -6.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE :CTO) Right Now?

CTO Realty Growth Inc. (NYSE:CTO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 122.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTO is at 0.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for CTO Realty Growth Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.29, which is $5.23 above the current price. CTO currently public float of 16.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTO was 115.88K shares.

CTO’s Market Performance

CTO stocks went down by -6.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.66% and a quarterly performance of -8.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for CTO Realty Growth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.00% for CTO stocks with a simple moving average of -7.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTO stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CTO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTO in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $69 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTO reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for CTO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

CTO Trading at -2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -5.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTO fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.23. In addition, CTO Realty Growth Inc. saw -6.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTO starting from CTO Realty Growth, Inc., who purchase 1,580 shares at the price of $17.74 back on Oct 24. After this action, CTO Realty Growth, Inc. now owns 43,840 shares of CTO Realty Growth Inc., valued at $28,024 using the latest closing price.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc., the 10% Owner of CTO Realty Growth Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $17.22 during a trade that took place back on Oct 21, which means that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is holding 42,260 shares at $34,439 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.85 for the present operating margin

+38.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for CTO Realty Growth Inc. stands at +42.61. Equity return is now at value 4.40, with 2.50 for asset returns.