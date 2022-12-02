Buy or Sell Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) went up by 5.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $391.17. The company’s stock price has collected 7.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/16/22 that Still Time to Chip In on Synopsys

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ :SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SNPS is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Synopsys Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $415.79, which is $47.52 above the current price. SNPS currently public float of 152.02M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNPS was 1.07M shares.

SNPS’s Market Performance

SNPS stocks went up by 7.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 22.90% and a quarterly performance of 7.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.90%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.06% for Synopsys Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.48% for SNPS stocks with a simple moving average of 13.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNPS reach a price target of $420. The rating they have provided for SNPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 29th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SNPS, setting the target price at $445 in the report published on September 08th of the current year.

SNPS Trading at 17.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares surge +27.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $319.18. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from VALLEE ROY, who sale 9,000 shares at the price of $359.26 back on Aug 23. After this action, VALLEE ROY now owns 1,802 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $3,233,356 using the latest closing price.

JOHNSON MERCEDES, the Director of Synopsys Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $360.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that JOHNSON MERCEDES is holding 5,346 shares at $720,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.94 for the present operating margin

+78.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +18.04. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 11.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.