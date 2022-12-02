American International Group Inc. (AIG) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) went down by -0.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $65.73. The company’s stock price has collected 3.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/01/22 that Prudential Suffers Big Loss on Rising Rates

Is It Worth Investing in American International Group Inc. (NYSE :AIG) Right Now?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIG is at 1.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for American International Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.00, which is $4.21 above the current price. AIG currently public float of 740.83M and currently shorts hold a 0.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIG was 4.88M shares.

AIG’s Market Performance

AIG stocks went up by 3.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.57% and a quarterly performance of 20.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for American International Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.27% for AIG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AIG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AIG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $70 based on the research report published on November 07th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIG reach a price target of $64, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for AIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AIG, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on October 10th of the current year.

AIG Trading at 15.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +10.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIG rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.23. In addition, American International Group Inc. saw 10.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, who sale 80,000,000 shares at the price of $21.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 501,145,000 shares of American International Group Inc., valued at $1,680,000,000 using the latest closing price.

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP,, the 10% Owner of American International Group Inc., purchase 720,000 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, is holding 720,000 shares at $18,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for American International Group Inc. stands at +18.03. Equity return is now at value 26.90, with 2.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.87.