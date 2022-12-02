A Lesson to Learn: Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.62. The company’s stock price has collected -4.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/08/22 that For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter

Is It Worth Investing in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :MPC) Right Now?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MPC is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $134.25, which is $14.24 above the current price. MPC currently public float of 466.98M and currently shorts hold a 2.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MPC was 4.07M shares.

MPC’s Market Performance

MPC stocks went down by -4.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.86% and a quarterly performance of 24.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 97.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.32% for MPC stocks with a simple moving average of 25.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MPC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for MPC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for MPC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $119 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MPC, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on May 16th of the current year.

MPC Trading at 7.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +4.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MPC fell by -4.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.89. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw 87.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MPC starting from Aydt Timothy J, who sale 7,477 shares at the price of $126.54 back on Nov 22. After this action, Aydt Timothy J now owns 16,762 shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, valued at $946,116 using the latest closing price.

Lyon Shawn M, the SVP Log & Storage, MPLX GP LLC of Marathon Petroleum Corporation, sale 12,053 shares at $121.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Lyon Shawn M is holding 14,660 shares at $1,466,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MPC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+5.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +1.08. Equity return is now at value 46.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.