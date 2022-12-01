Why UGI Corporation (UGI)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in UGI Corporation (NYSE :UGI) Right Now?

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UGI is at 1.08.

UGI currently public float of 207.76M and currently shorts hold a 2.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGI was 1.28M shares.

UGI’s Market Performance

UGI stocks went down by -4.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.40% and a quarterly performance of -2.15%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for UGI Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.96% for UGI stocks with a simple moving average of 2.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for UGI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for UGI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $41 based on the research report published on November 23rd of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UGI reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for UGI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to UGI, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

UGI Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +8.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGI fell by -4.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.33. In addition, UGI Corporation saw -15.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UGI starting from Gaudiosi Monica M, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $35.31 back on Nov 01. After this action, Gaudiosi Monica M now owns 61,109 shares of UGI Corporation, valued at $2,648,250 using the latest closing price.

Perreault Roger, the President & CEO of UGI Corporation, sale 16,341 shares at $35.01 during a trade that took place back on Oct 28, which means that Perreault Roger is holding 37,560 shares at $572,098 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UGI

Equity return is now at value 18.70, with 6.20 for asset returns.