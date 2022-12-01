We Analyzed the Future Direction of Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT), Here is What We Found

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) went up by 19.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.05. The company’s stock price has collected 34.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :ATAT) Right Now?

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 101.53 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ATAT currently public float of 6.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATAT was 943.13K shares.

ATAT’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.37% for ATAT stocks with a simple moving average of 20.37% for the last 200 days.

ATAT Trading at 20.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATAT rose by +34.19%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited saw 18.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.