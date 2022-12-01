Wall Street Pummels Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI) After Recent Earnings Report

Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ:AHI) went up by 31.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.77. The company’s stock price has collected -0.49% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ :AHI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Advanced Human Imaging Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.46 above the current price. AHI currently public float of 14.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AHI was 1.23M shares.

AHI’s Market Performance

AHI stocks went down by -0.49% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.58% and a quarterly performance of -36.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.42% for Advanced Human Imaging Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.53% for AHI stocks with a simple moving average of -37.84% for the last 200 days.

AHI Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +23.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AHI rose by +32.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4202. In addition, Advanced Human Imaging Limited saw -91.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9909.40 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Advanced Human Imaging Limited stands at -11481.18. The total capital return value is set at -341.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -564.66.

Based on Advanced Human Imaging Limited (AHI), the company’s capital structure generated 19.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 53.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.