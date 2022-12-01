Wall Street Praises Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) After Recent Earnings Report

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s stock price has collected -3.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE :BRMK) Right Now?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BRMK is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $1.6 above the current price. BRMK currently public float of 127.27M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BRMK was 1.33M shares.

BRMK’s Market Performance

BRMK stocks went down by -3.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.07% and a quarterly performance of -36.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -54.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.26% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.58% for BRMK stocks with a simple moving average of -41.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRMK stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BRMK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BRMK in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $5 based on the research report published on November 21st of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Underweight” to BRMK, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 09th of the current year.

BRMK Trading at -22.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares sank -28.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRMK fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.74. In addition, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. saw -56.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRMK starting from Ward Brian Phillip, who purchase 31,925 shares at the price of $6.26 back on Jun 14. After this action, Ward Brian Phillip now owns 114,748 shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., valued at $200,000 using the latest closing price.

Hirsty Daniel, the Chief Credit Officer of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc., sale 2,500 shares at $9.52 during a trade that took place back on Dec 30, which means that Hirsty Daniel is holding 11,417 shares at $23,805 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+71.18 for the present operating margin

+99.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stands at +68.43. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 4.70 for asset returns.