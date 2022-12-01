The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s stock price has collected 2.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/27/22 that Sherwin-Williams Is Raising Prices as Inflation Hits Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE :SHW) Right Now?

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SHW is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 30 who provided ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $260.76, which is $7.14 above the current price. SHW currently public float of 237.21M and currently shorts hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SHW was 1.55M shares.

SHW’s Market Performance

SHW stocks went up by 2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.73% and a quarterly performance of 7.36%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.02% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.05% for The Sherwin-Williams Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.47% for SHW stocks with a simple moving average of 2.61% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHW stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for SHW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHW in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $275 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SHW reach a price target of $280. The rating they have provided for SHW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SHW, setting the target price at $292 in the report published on July 13th of the current year.

SHW Trading at 12.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +10.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHW rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $235.27. In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company saw -29.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHW starting from Binns Justin T, who sale 1,542 shares at the price of $259.99 back on May 23. After this action, Binns Justin T now owns 6,877 shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company, valued at $400,905 using the latest closing price.

MORIKIS JOHN G, the Chairman, President & CEO of The Sherwin-Williams Company, purchase 2,000 shares at $259.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 25, which means that MORIKIS JOHN G is holding 320,774 shares at $519,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHW

Equity return is now at value 81.60, with 8.90 for asset returns.