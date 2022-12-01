The Chart for The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) went up by 0.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $132.93. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE :PGR) Right Now?

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 93.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGR is at 0.46.

PGR currently public float of 582.96M and currently shorts hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGR was 2.55M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.92% and a quarterly performance of 7.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 44.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.42% for The Progressive Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.13% for PGR stocks with a simple moving average of 12.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $142 based on the research report published on October 07th of the current year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGR reach a price target of $107, previously predicting the price at $96. The rating they have provided for PGR stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on June 24th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to PGR, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on May 24th of the current year.

PGR Trading at 6.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.30. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw 28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Mascaro Daniel P, who sale 3,930 shares at the price of $129.59 back on Nov 18. After this action, Mascaro Daniel P now owns 42,818 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $509,289 using the latest closing price.

Broz Steven, the Chief Information Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 5,170 shares at $129.59 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Broz Steven is holding 31,493 shares at $669,980 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.29 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Progressive Corporation stands at +7.03. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.