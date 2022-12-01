Satixfy Communications Ltd. (SATX) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) went up by 48.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.21. The company’s stock price has collected -8.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX :SATX) Right Now?

Satixfy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 103.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Satixfy Communications Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

SATX currently public float of 30.71M and currently shorts hold a 0.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SATX was 549.25K shares.

SATX’s Market Performance

SATX stocks went down by -8.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.22% and a quarterly performance of 131.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 30.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 54.14% for Satixfy Communications Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.74% for SATX stocks with a simple moving average of 104.66% for the last 200 days.

SATX Trading at 57.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SATX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 54.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.13%, as shares surge +98.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SATX fell by -8.67%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.68. In addition, Satixfy Communications Ltd. saw 133.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SATX

Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.