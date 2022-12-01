Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) went up by 26.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.37. The company’s stock price has collected 26.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ :TITN) Right Now?

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.47 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TITN is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Titan Machinery Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

TITN currently public float of 20.04M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TITN was 146.35K shares.

TITN’s Market Performance

TITN stocks went up by 26.81% for the week, with a monthly jump of 28.07% and a quarterly performance of 43.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 32.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.66% for Titan Machinery Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.29% for TITN stocks with a simple moving average of 55.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TITN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TITN stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for TITN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TITN in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $41 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2021.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TITN reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TITN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2021.

TITN Trading at 37.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TITN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 21.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.48%, as shares surge +24.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TITN rose by +26.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.03. In addition, Titan Machinery Inc. saw 30.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TITN

Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 8.80 for asset returns.