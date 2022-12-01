Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Edible Garden AG Incorporated (EDBL)

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) went up by 18.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price has collected 14.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ :EDBL) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $3.00, which is $2.63 above the current price. EDBL currently public float of 4.59M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EDBL was 141.89K shares.

EDBL’s Market Performance

EDBL stocks went up by 14.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -35.51% and a quarterly performance of -55.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 27.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 24.08% for Edible Garden AG Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.35% for EDBL stocks with a simple moving average of -66.51% for the last 200 days.

EDBL Trading at -34.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.88%, as shares sank -33.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +14.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3875. In addition, Edible Garden AG Incorporated saw -87.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from JAMES MICHAEL C, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $0.88 back on Sep 14. After this action, JAMES MICHAEL C now owns 1,592,000 shares of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, valued at $880 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Incorporated, purchase 875 shares at $0.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that Kras James E. is holding 1,387,940 shares at $822 based on the most recent closing price.