Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Easterly Government Properties Inc. (DEA)

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.31% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE :DEA) Right Now?

Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 66.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DEA is at 0.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Easterly Government Properties Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $1.33 above the current price. DEA currently public float of 90.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DEA was 817.52K shares.

DEA’s Market Performance

DEA stocks went down by -0.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.91% and a quarterly performance of -11.75%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Easterly Government Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.71% for DEA stocks with a simple moving average of -15.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DEA stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for DEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DEA in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $17 based on the research report published on November 03rd of the current year 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DEA, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 07th of the current year.

DEA Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEA fell by -0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.92. In addition, Easterly Government Properties Inc. saw -30.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DEA starting from Trimble William C., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $21.40 back on Mar 29. After this action, Trimble William C. now owns 91,279 shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc., valued at $149,800 using the latest closing price.

Crate Darrell W, the Chairman of Easterly Government Properties Inc., sale 10,406 shares at $20.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Crate Darrell W is holding 773 shares at $217,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.84 for the present operating margin

+35.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Easterly Government Properties Inc. stands at +10.76. Equity return is now at value 1.70, with 0.70 for asset returns.