Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Masco Corporation (MAS)?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) went up by 1.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $71.06. The company’s stock price has collected 1.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/15/21 that Roblox, BlackBerry, Pfizer, Adagio Therapeutics: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Masco Corporation (NYSE :MAS) Right Now?

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MAS is at 1.17.

MAS currently public float of 224.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MAS was 1.94M shares.

MAS’s Market Performance

MAS stocks went up by 1.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.75% and a quarterly performance of -0.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -22.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.80% for Masco Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.38% for MAS stocks with a simple moving average of -2.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MAS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for MAS by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MAS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $47 based on the research report published on October 27th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MAS reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for MAS stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to MAS, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on August 18th of the current year.

MAS Trading at 6.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +11.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAS rose by +1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.44. In addition, Masco Corporation saw -27.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAS starting from Turner Reginald M JR, who sale 1,100 shares at the price of $46.81 back on Oct 28. After this action, Turner Reginald M JR now owns 28,766 shares of Masco Corporation, valued at $51,488 using the latest closing price.

Allman Keith J., the President and CEO of Masco Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $48.79 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Allman Keith J. is holding 278,295 shares at $487,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.31 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masco Corporation stands at +4.85. Equity return is now at value -180.00, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.