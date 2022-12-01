Is Paychex Inc. (PAYX) a Keeper?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.92. The company’s stock price has collected 1.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/29/22 that Paychex Reported a Solid Outlook but the Stock Is Falling Anyway

Is It Worth Investing in Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ :PAYX) Right Now?

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.30 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAYX is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Paychex Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

PAYX currently public float of 321.66M and currently shorts hold a 3.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAYX was 1.65M shares.

PAYX’s Market Performance

PAYX stocks went up by 1.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.83% and a quarterly performance of 0.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.36% for Paychex Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.00% for PAYX stocks with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PAYX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PAYX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $125 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX reach a price target of $145, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to PAYX, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on October 06th of the previous year.

PAYX Trading at 6.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +5.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX rose by +1.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $119.56. In addition, Paychex Inc. saw -9.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYX starting from RIVERA EFRAIN, who sale 298 shares at the price of $111.06 back on Oct 20. After this action, RIVERA EFRAIN now owns 79,275 shares of Paychex Inc., valued at $33,096 using the latest closing price.

Bottini Mark Anthony, the Sr. VP of Sales of Paychex Inc., sale 215 shares at $111.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 20, which means that Bottini Mark Anthony is holding 74,462 shares at $23,878 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.90 for the present operating margin

+70.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paychex Inc. stands at +30.20. Equity return is now at value 45.60, with 14.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.