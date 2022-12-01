Is Loews Corporation (L) a Keeper?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) went up by 0.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $68.20. The company’s stock price has collected 1.84% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/17/21 that Home Depot, Roblox, Walmart: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Loews Corporation (NYSE :L) Right Now?

Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for L is at 0.85.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

L currently public float of 194.69M and currently shorts hold a 0.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of L was 833.41K shares.

L’s Market Performance

L stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.98% and a quarterly performance of 5.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.89% for Loews Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.52% for L stocks with a simple moving average of -1.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of L

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for L stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for L by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for L in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $43 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2016.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see L reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $48. The rating they have provided for L stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 06th, 2015.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to L, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 24th of the previous year.

L Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought L to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, L rose by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.26. In addition, Loews Corporation saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at L starting from LOEWS CORP, who purchase 76,954 shares at the price of $38.91 back on Sep 20. After this action, LOEWS CORP now owns 243,883,663 shares of Loews Corporation, valued at $2,994,646 using the latest closing price.

LOEWS CORP, the 10% Owner of Loews Corporation, purchase 76,954 shares at $39.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that LOEWS CORP is holding 243,806,709 shares at $3,021,568 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for L

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.86 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Loews Corporation stands at +10.76. Equity return is now at value 6.20, with 1.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.