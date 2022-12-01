Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) went up by 3.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $70.55. The company’s stock price has collected 2.92% of gains in the last five trading sessions. WSJ Video reported on 10/25/22 that How the IPO Market Froze

Is It Worth Investing in Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ :NDAQ) Right Now?

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.94.

NDAQ currently public float of 340.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.44% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NDAQ was 1.97M shares.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ stocks went up by 2.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.99% and a quarterly performance of 15.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Nasdaq Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.69% for NDAQ stocks with a simple moving average of 19.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NDAQ reach a price target of $57, previously predicting the price at $66. The rating they have provided for NDAQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $58 in the report published on October 14th of the current year.

NDAQ Trading at 12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +2.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.08. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -2.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from SKULE JEREMY, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $65.44 back on Nov 21. After this action, SKULE JEREMY now owns 54,381 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $137,424 using the latest closing price.

Peterson Bradley J, the Executive Vice President of Nasdaq Inc., sale 13,596 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Peterson Bradley J is holding 122,169 shares at $883,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 5.30 for asset returns.