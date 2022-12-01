Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Compass Inc. (COMP)

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) went up by 11.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.02. The company’s stock price has collected 8.33% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/13/22 that Inflation Was Terrible. Here’s Why the Market Rallied.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc. (NYSE :COMP) Right Now?

COMP currently public float of 406.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COMP was 4.37M shares.

COMP’s Market Performance

COMP stocks went up by 8.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 13.26% and a quarterly performance of 4.55%, while its annual performance rate touched -68.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.20% for Compass Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.17% for COMP stocks with a simple moving average of -34.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COMP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COMP by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COMP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $5 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2022.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 21st, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to COMP, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on June 15th of the current year.

COMP Trading at 14.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.91%, as shares surge +17.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP rose by +8.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.69. In addition, Compass Inc. saw -67.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Wilkie Danielle J., who sale 6,464 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Nov 07. After this action, Wilkie Danielle J. now owns 604 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $13,890 using the latest closing price.

Wilkie Danielle J., the President, Customer Success of Compass Inc., sale 1,109 shares at $2.85 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that Wilkie Danielle J. is holding 604 shares at $3,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Equity return is now at value -81.50, with -36.20 for asset returns.