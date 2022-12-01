Imago BioSciences Inc. (IMGO) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.75. The company’s stock price has collected 0.25% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/21/22 that Merck buying Imago BioSciences in $1.3 billion deal.

Is It Worth Investing in Imago BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ :IMGO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Imago BioSciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $0.14 above the current price. IMGO currently public float of 32.63M and currently shorts hold a 10.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMGO was 536.44K shares.

IMGO’s Market Performance

IMGO stocks went up by 0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 109.94% and a quarterly performance of 145.63%, while its annual performance rate touched 59.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.63% for Imago BioSciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 57.59% for IMGO stocks with a simple moving average of 102.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMGO stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMGO in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $25 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMGO reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for IMGO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 14th, 2022.

IMGO Trading at 93.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.18%, as shares surge +103.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +116.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMGO rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.55. In addition, Imago BioSciences Inc. saw 50.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMGO starting from Eichorn Laura G., who sale 553 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Nov 02. After this action, Eichorn Laura G. now owns 207,737 shares of Imago BioSciences Inc., valued at $9,954 using the latest closing price.

Tapper Amy E., the of Imago BioSciences Inc., sale 750 shares at $17.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Tapper Amy E. is holding 119,047 shares at $13,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMGO

Equity return is now at value -31.80, with -30.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 21.93.