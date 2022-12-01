Here’s Our Rant About Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) went up by 23.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.08. The company’s stock price has collected 30.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ :ONCY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ONCY is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.98. ONCY currently public float of 58.26M and currently shorts hold a 0.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ONCY was 113.47K shares.

ONCY’s Market Performance

ONCY stocks went up by 30.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 39.68% and a quarterly performance of 22.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.56% for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 41.82% for ONCY stocks with a simple moving average of 64.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ONCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ONCY stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ONCY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ONCY in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $3 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ONCY reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for ONCY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 17th, 2021.

ONCY Trading at 59.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.33% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +58.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +44.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5681. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 26.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

Equity return is now at value -73.80, with -56.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.69.