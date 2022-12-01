Here’s Our Rant About Cerus Corporation (CERS)

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) went up by 9.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.20. The company’s stock price has collected 4.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ :CERS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CERS is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Cerus Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.70, which is $4.7 above the current price. CERS currently public float of 171.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CERS was 1.26M shares.

CERS’s Market Performance

CERS stocks went up by 4.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.29% and a quarterly performance of -2.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.19% for Cerus Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.47% for CERS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for CERS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CERS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $9 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERS reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for CERS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CERS, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on February 26th of the previous year.

CERS Trading at 8.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.81. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw -41.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $3.91 back on Nov 10. After this action, Swisher Daniel N JR now owns 113,808 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $48,875 using the latest closing price.

Menard Chrystal, the Chief Legal Officer of Cerus Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $5.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Menard Chrystal is holding 164,871 shares at $51,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-59.30 for the present operating margin

+49.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cerus Corporation stands at -41.55. Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -17.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.