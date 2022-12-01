Here’s How Your Trade Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Aggressively Right Now

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) went up by 5.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $276.88. The company’s stock price has collected 4.26% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :PCTY) Right Now?

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 136.40 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCTY is at 1.09. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Paylocity Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $275.67, which is $53.77 above the current price. PCTY currently public float of 40.84M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCTY was 471.17K shares.

PCTY’s Market Performance

PCTY stocks went up by 4.26% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.02% and a quarterly performance of -9.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.43% for Paylocity Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.41% for PCTY stocks with a simple moving average of 4.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCTY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCTY stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for PCTY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PCTY in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $250 based on the research report published on October 28th of the current year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCTY reach a price target of $294. The rating they have provided for PCTY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to PCTY, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on June 23rd of the current year.

PCTY Trading at -3.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCTY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCTY rose by +4.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $210.29. In addition, Paylocity Holding Corporation saw -7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCTY starting from Sarowitz Steven I, who sale 65,431 shares at the price of $211.08 back on Nov 10. After this action, Sarowitz Steven I now owns 10,972,423 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation, valued at $13,811,429 using the latest closing price.

Sarowitz Steven I, the Director of Paylocity Holding Corporation, sale 69,888 shares at $198.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Sarowitz Steven I is holding 11,037,854 shares at $13,876,405 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCTY

Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 2.30 for asset returns.