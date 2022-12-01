G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) went down by -42.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.76. The company’s stock price has collected 0.70% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ :GIII) Right Now?

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 4.81 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIII is at 2.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.00, which is $10.81 above the current price. GIII currently public float of 41.26M and currently shorts hold a 7.59% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIII was 730.91K shares.

GIII’s Market Performance

GIII stocks went up by 0.70% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.92% and a quarterly performance of 2.66%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.41% for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -38.24% for GIII stocks with a simple moving average of -44.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIII

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIII stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for GIII by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GIII in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIII reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for GIII stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to GIII, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on July 22nd of the current year.

GIII Trading at -31.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -32.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIII fell by -41.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.90. In addition, G-III Apparel Group Ltd. saw -21.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIII starting from NACKMAN NEAL, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $29.06 back on Mar 29. After this action, NACKMAN NEAL now owns 95,625 shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., valued at $435,900 using the latest closing price.

Aaron Sammy, the Vice Chairman and President of G-III Apparel Group Ltd., sale 59,182 shares at $28.98 during a trade that took place back on Mar 23, which means that Aaron Sammy is holding 394,741 shares at $1,715,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIII

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.30 for the present operating margin

+34.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for G-III Apparel Group Ltd. stands at +7.25. Equity return is now at value 14.40, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.22.