Five Point Holdings LLC (FPH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) went down by -4.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s stock price has collected 0.93% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE :FPH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for FPH is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Five Point Holdings LLC declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.00. FPH currently public float of 63.63M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FPH was 158.56K shares.

FPH’s Market Performance

FPH stocks went up by 0.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.26% and a quarterly performance of -40.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.14% for Five Point Holdings LLC. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.28% for FPH stocks with a simple moving average of -49.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FPH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FPH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for FPH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on June 19th of the previous year 2018.

FPH Trading at -10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares sank -14.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FPH rose by +0.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.24. In addition, Five Point Holdings LLC saw -66.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FPH starting from Luxor Capital Group, LP, who sale 13,984 shares at the price of $4.81 back on Jun 01. After this action, Luxor Capital Group, LP now owns 0 shares of Five Point Holdings LLC, valued at $67,323 using the latest closing price.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, the 10% Owner of Five Point Holdings LLC, sale 4,515 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Luxor Capital Group, LP is holding 13,984 shares at $22,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.33 for the present operating margin

+35.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Five Point Holdings LLC stands at +2.78. Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.50 for asset returns.