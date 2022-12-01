Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy The Clorox Company (CLX)?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) went up by 0.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $186.86. The company’s stock price has collected -1.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/26/22 that Clorox Recalls 37 Million Pine-Sol Products for Possible Bacteria

Is It Worth Investing in The Clorox Company (NYSE :CLX) Right Now?

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 45.46 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLX is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for The Clorox Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 7 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $134.67, which is -$13.74 below the current price. CLX currently public float of 122.88M and currently shorts hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLX was 1.07M shares.

CLX’s Market Performance

CLX stocks went down by -1.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.79% and a quarterly performance of 2.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.72%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.00% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for The Clorox Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.70% for CLX stocks with a simple moving average of 4.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLX

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLX reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for CLX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on October 17th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to CLX, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 14th of the current year.

CLX Trading at 6.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +1.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLX fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $144.84. In addition, The Clorox Company saw -14.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLX starting from MACKAY A D DAVID, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $140.63 back on Jun 02. After this action, MACKAY A D DAVID now owns 600 shares of The Clorox Company, valued at $140,630 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Eric H, the EVP – Chief Operating Officer of The Clorox Company, sale 585 shares at $154.83 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Reynolds Eric H is holding 17,289 shares at $90,576 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.79 for the present operating margin

+35.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Clorox Company stands at +6.50. Equity return is now at value 101.60, with 6.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.