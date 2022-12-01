Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) went up by 16.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.88. The company’s stock price has collected 30.34% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ :CGEN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CGEN is at 2.42. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Compugen Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.29, which is $5.09 above the current price. CGEN currently public float of 81.78M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CGEN was 1.02M shares.

CGEN’s Market Performance

CGEN stocks went up by 30.34% for the week, with a monthly jump of 26.08% and a quarterly performance of 2.56%, while its annual performance rate touched -72.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.51% for Compugen Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.77% for CGEN stocks with a simple moving average of -33.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CGEN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CGEN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CGEN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2022.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CGEN reach a price target of $18. The rating they have provided for CGEN stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on May 26th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to CGEN, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

CGEN Trading at 43.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.89%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGEN rose by +30.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9256. In addition, Compugen Ltd. saw -72.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CGEN

Equity return is now at value -34.20, with -27.80 for asset returns.