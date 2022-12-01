Can eHealth Inc. (EHTH) Remain Competitive?

eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) went up by 14.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.89. The company’s stock price has collected 15.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ :EHTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EHTH is at 0.43.

EHTH currently public float of 25.97M and currently shorts hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EHTH was 835.45K shares.

EHTH’s Market Performance

EHTH stocks went up by 15.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 32.84% and a quarterly performance of -44.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -83.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.11% for eHealth Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.73% for EHTH stocks with a simple moving average of -49.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EHTH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EHTH stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EHTH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EHTH in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on December 01st of the current year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EHTH reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for EHTH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 01st, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to EHTH, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

EHTH Trading at 17.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EHTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares surge +48.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EHTH rose by +36.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.41. In addition, eHealth Inc. saw -86.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EHTH starting from SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR, who purchase 80,000 shares at the price of $3.08 back on Nov 22. After this action, SOISTMAN FRANCIS S JR now owns 428,515 shares of eHealth Inc., valued at $246,552 using the latest closing price.

WOLF DALE B, the Director of eHealth Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $3.24 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that WOLF DALE B is holding 52,353 shares at $16,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EHTH

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -15.40 for asset returns.