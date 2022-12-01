Buy or Sell Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) went down by -0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.40. The company’s stock price has collected -0.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE :MMP) Right Now?

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MMP is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.86, which is $3.73 above the current price. MMP currently public float of 204.24M and currently shorts hold a 4.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MMP was 838.55K shares.

MMP’s Market Performance

MMP stocks went down by -0.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.32% and a quarterly performance of 2.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.04% for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.98% for MMP stocks with a simple moving average of 5.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MMP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MMP stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for MMP by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for MMP in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $49 based on the research report published on November 16th of the current year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MMP reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for MMP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 09th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to MMP, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on May 31st of the current year.

MMP Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMP fell by -0.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $52.14. In addition, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. saw 13.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMP starting from MONTAGUE JAMES R, who sale 2,892 shares at the price of $53.43 back on Nov 15. After this action, MONTAGUE JAMES R now owns 25,095 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., valued at $154,524 using the latest closing price.

Korner Lisa J, the Senior Vice President of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., sale 11,669 shares at $49.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Korner Lisa J is holding 81,119 shares at $571,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.25 for the present operating margin

+44.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stands at +32.41. Equity return is now at value 60.60, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.