Biodesix Inc. (BDSX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) went up by 47.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.00. The company’s stock price has collected 35.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Biodesix Inc. (NASDAQ :BDSX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Biodesix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is $3.0 above the current price. BDSX currently public float of 33.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BDSX was 190.63K shares.

BDSX’s Market Performance

BDSX stocks went up by 35.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 98.02% and a quarterly performance of 5.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -70.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 16.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.83% for Biodesix Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 66.20% for BDSX stocks with a simple moving average of 14.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDSX stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BDSX by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for BDSX in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $11 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to BDSX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

BDSX Trading at 63.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.19%, as shares surge +92.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDSX rose by +35.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2500. In addition, Biodesix Inc. saw -62.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BDSX starting from PATIENCE JOHN, who purchase 1,739,130 shares at the price of $1.15 back on Nov 21. After this action, PATIENCE JOHN now owns 4,550,483 shares of Biodesix Inc., valued at $1,999,999 using the latest closing price.

MASSARANY HANY, the Director of Biodesix Inc., purchase 130,434 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that MASSARANY HANY is holding 137,934 shares at $149,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BDSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-72.14 for the present operating margin

+39.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biodesix Inc. stands at -79.18. Equity return is now at value -723.60, with -84.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.