Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Just Got Our Attention

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) went up by 1.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $199.61. The company’s stock price has collected 0.95% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/28/22 that Hurricane Ian May Hurt Florida Properties, and Actually Help Insurers

Is It Worth Investing in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE :AJG) Right Now?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.16 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AJG is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $201.36, which is $10.12 above the current price. AJG currently public float of 208.91M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AJG was 970.69K shares.

AJG’s Market Performance

AJG stocks went up by 0.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.43% and a quarterly performance of 9.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 22.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.98% for AJG stocks with a simple moving average of 15.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AJG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AJG stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AJG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AJG in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $195 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AJG reach a price target of $215. The rating they have provided for AJG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 26th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AJG, setting the target price at $198 in the report published on July 12th of the current year.

AJG Trading at 9.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AJG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +6.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AJG rose by +0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.08. In addition, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. saw 17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AJG starting from Hudson Scott R, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $197.95 back on Nov 23. After this action, Hudson Scott R now owns 42,231 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., valued at $2,375,344 using the latest closing price.

HOWELL DOUGLAS K, the VP & Chief Financial Officer of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., sale 10,000 shares at $196.35 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that HOWELL DOUGLAS K is holding 88,123 shares at $1,963,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AJG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+78.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stands at +11.26. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.