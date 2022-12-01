A Lesson to Learn: KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) went up by 0.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/12/22 that Vista Equity Strikes Deal to Acquire Cybersecurity Provider

Is It Worth Investing in KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ :KNBE) Right Now?

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 283.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for KnowBe4 Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $24.52, which is -$0.14 below the current price. KNBE currently public float of 82.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KNBE was 1.90M shares.

KNBE’s Market Performance

KNBE stocks went up by 0.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.45% and a quarterly performance of 28.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.38% for KnowBe4 Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.24% for KNBE stocks with a simple moving average of 21.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNBE stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for KNBE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KNBE in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $25 based on the research report published on September 15th of the current year 2022.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KNBE reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for KNBE stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 26th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to KNBE, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

KNBE Trading at 4.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.32%, as shares surge +0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNBE rose by +0.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.63. In addition, KnowBe4 Inc. saw 7.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNBE starting from KLAUSMEYER KEVIN, who sale 13,068 shares at the price of $24.63 back on Nov 01. After this action, KLAUSMEYER KEVIN now owns 11,812 shares of KnowBe4 Inc., valued at $321,891 using the latest closing price.

Venkataraman Shrikrishna, the Director of KnowBe4 Inc., sale 88,299 shares at $24.55 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Venkataraman Shrikrishna is holding 377,187 shares at $2,167,467 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNBE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.94 for the present operating margin

+84.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for KnowBe4 Inc. stands at -4.81. Equity return is now at value 6.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.