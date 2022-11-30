We Analyzed the Future Direction of NetApp Inc. (NTAP), Here is What We Found

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) went down by -7.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.82. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 2 hours ago that NetApp Stock Sinks on Guidance Cut. It’s a Buying Opportunity, Says This Analyst.

Is It Worth Investing in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ :NTAP) Right Now?

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for NetApp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NTAP currently public float of 216.70M and currently shorts hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTAP was 1.48M shares.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.44% and a quarterly performance of -0.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.40% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.62% for NTAP stocks with a simple moving average of -8.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $88 based on the research report published on October 31st of the current year 2022.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTAP reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for NTAP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to NTAP, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on August 17th of the current year.

NTAP Trading at -1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP fell by -10.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.50. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw -21.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from CERNUDA CESAR, who sale 18,000 shares at the price of $69.82 back on Sep 15. After this action, CERNUDA CESAR now owns 78,463 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $1,256,677 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,125 shares at $70.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Kurian George is holding 161,450 shares at $148,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Equity return is now at value 121.00, with 9.90 for asset returns.