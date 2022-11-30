We Analyzed the Future Direction of Audacy Inc. (AUD), Here is What We Found

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.36. The company’s stock price has collected -1.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Audacy Inc. (NYSE :AUD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUD is at 1.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Audacy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.44. AUD currently public float of 117.72M and currently shorts hold a 6.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUD was 832.81K shares.

AUD’s Market Performance

AUD stocks went down by -1.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.57% and a quarterly performance of -38.34%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.51% for Audacy Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.07% for AUD stocks with a simple moving average of -76.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUD stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AUD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUD in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $1 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2022.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUD reach a price target of $0, previously predicting the price at $2. The rating they have provided for AUD stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AUD, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

AUD Trading at -12.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.68%, as shares sank -7.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUD fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3372. In addition, Audacy Inc. saw -87.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUD starting from FIELD DAVID J, who purchase 49,175 shares at the price of $0.41 back on Sep 23. After this action, FIELD DAVID J now owns 1,944,388 shares of Audacy Inc., valued at $20,206 using the latest closing price.

FIELD DAVID J, the Chairman, President and CEO of Audacy Inc., purchase 48,491 shares at $0.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that FIELD DAVID J is holding 1,895,163 shares at $21,055 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.49 for the present operating margin

+15.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Audacy Inc. stands at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -21.50, with -3.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.