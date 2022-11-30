Wall Street Pummels AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) After Recent Earnings Report

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) went down by -5.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $44.66. The company’s stock price has collected -4.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 6 hours ago that AMC Networks to Lay Off 20% of U.S. Workers as CEO Exits

Is It Worth Investing in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ :AMCX) Right Now?

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMCX is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for AMC Networks Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.89, which is $1.02 above the current price. AMCX currently public float of 27.59M and currently shorts hold a 4.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMCX was 409.71K shares.

AMCX’s Market Performance

AMCX stocks went down by -4.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.03% and a quarterly performance of -28.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.48% for AMC Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.35% for AMCX stocks with a simple moving average of -37.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMCX reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for AMCX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to AMCX, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

AMCX Trading at -8.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.17%, as shares sank -13.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.43. In addition, AMC Networks Inc. saw -43.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Gallagher James, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Gallagher James now owns 19,923 shares of AMC Networks Inc., valued at $800,000 using the latest closing price.

Sapan Joshua W, the Executive Vice Chairman of AMC Networks Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $40.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Sapan Joshua W is holding 282,865 shares at $1,632,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.86 for the present operating margin

+50.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc. stands at +8.14. Equity return is now at value 30.90, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.