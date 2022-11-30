TuanChe Limited (TC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) went down by -8.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.74. The company’s stock price has collected -31.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ :TC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TC is at 0.22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TC currently public float of 10.38M and currently shorts hold a 0.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TC was 374.78K shares.

TC’s Market Performance

TC stocks went down by -31.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -88.69% and a quarterly performance of -68.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 21.43% for TuanChe Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -85.36% for TC stocks with a simple moving average of -69.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TC stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for TC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TC in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $13 based on the research report published on May 21st of the previous year 2019.

Maxim Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 05th, 2019.

TC Trading at -82.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.10%, as shares sank -88.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -62.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TC fell by -31.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.1295. In addition, TuanChe Limited saw -66.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TC

Equity return is now at value -64.40, with -37.40 for asset returns.