The Chart for Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) went down by -0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $77.91. The company’s stock price has collected 0.61% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Bath & Body Works Soars on Guidance Boost. The Holidays Look Bright.

Is It Worth Investing in Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE :BBWI) Right Now?

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BBWI is at 1.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Bath & Body Works Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.79, which is $10.0 above the current price. BBWI currently public float of 222.37M and currently shorts hold a 7.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BBWI was 3.88M shares.

BBWI’s Market Performance

BBWI stocks went up by 0.61% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.46% and a quarterly performance of 5.57%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for Bath & Body Works Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.20% for BBWI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBWI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBWI stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BBWI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BBWI in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $52 based on the research report published on August 18th of the current year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBWI reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for BBWI stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

BBWI Trading at 14.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBWI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +19.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBWI rose by +0.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.78. In addition, Bath & Body Works Inc. saw -42.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBWI starting from Mazurek Thomas E., who sale 16,338 shares at the price of $42.25 back on May 27. After this action, Mazurek Thomas E. now owns 11,225 shares of Bath & Body Works Inc., valued at $690,315 using the latest closing price.

Arlin Wendy C., the EVP and CFO of Bath & Body Works Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Arlin Wendy C. is holding 98,888 shares at $330,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBWI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.51 for the present operating margin

+48.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bath & Body Works Inc. stands at +13.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.33.