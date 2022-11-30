Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) went up by 1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.87. The company’s stock price has collected 4.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ :OPCH) Right Now?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 29.73 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for OPCH is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Option Care Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $38.17, which is $9.0 above the current price. OPCH currently public float of 155.19M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OPCH was 1.23M shares.

OPCH’s Market Performance

OPCH stocks went up by 4.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.51% and a quarterly performance of -7.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 14.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.45% for Option Care Health Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.89% for OPCH stocks with a simple moving average of -2.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPCH stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OPCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPCH in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $25 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2021.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OPCH reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for OPCH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OPCH, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on January 11th of the previous year.

OPCH Trading at -7.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -3.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPCH rose by +4.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.68. In addition, Option Care Health Inc. saw 2.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPCH starting from Pate R Carter, who sale 1,928 shares at the price of $31.97 back on Oct 03. After this action, Pate R Carter now owns 95,530 shares of Option Care Health Inc., valued at $61,638 using the latest closing price.

Pate R Carter, the Director of Option Care Health Inc., sale 1,923 shares at $30.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Pate R Carter is holding 97,458 shares at $58,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.55 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Option Care Health Inc. stands at +4.07. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.